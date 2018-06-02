FBI Spying On Trump Started In London, As Reported by True Pundit in 2017; New Texts Implicate Obama White House

The rest of the news media is catching up to reporting True Pundit broke on the Trump spying scandal nine months ago.

A new report from John Solomon of The Hill ties together several loose threads floating around over the genesis of the FBI/DOJ espionage operation against the Trump campaign, who was involved in the “setup” of campaign aides, and how text messages between FBI employees suggest that the Obama White House was not only aware of the operation – but possibly directing it.

“The revelation of purposeful contact initiated by alleged confidential human sources prior to any FBI investigation is troublesome,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), an ally of President Trump and chairman of a House subcommittee that’s taking an increasingly aggressive oversight role in the scandal, told me. “This new information begs the questions: Who were the informants working for, who were they reporting to and why has the [Department of Justice] and FBI gone to such great lengths to hide these contacts?”

Retired assistant FBI director for intelligence Kevin Brock also has questions. Brock supervised an agency update to their longstanding bureau rules governing the use of sources while working under then-director Robert Mueller. These rules prohibit the FBI from directing a human source to perform espionage on an American until a formal investigation has been opened – paperwork and all.

A series of text messages recovered by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and special agent Peter Strzok reveal political pressure around the same time as the Trump-Russia probe officially opened.

“We’re not going to withstand the pressure soon,” Page texted Strzok on Aug. 3, 2016 – days after Strzok returned from London and opened the official Trump-Russia investigation. At the time, as John Solomon of The Hill notes, “they were dealing with simultaneous challenges: the wrap-up of the Hillary Clinton email scandal and the start of the Russia-Trump probe.”

The texts reveal that Strzok and Page were also concerned about someone within the DOJ leaking details of their investigation (“This is MUCH more tasty for one of those DOJ aholes to leak,” Strzok texted Page), as well as concerns that the White House was spearheading the investigation.

