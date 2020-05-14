FBI serves warrant against Senate intel chair, seizes cellphone

The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a warrant against Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) as part of an investigation into his questionable stock market actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burr came under fire when reports surfaced that he had sold a majority of his stock market holdings after attending a grave congressional briefing about the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic in February.

The FBI seized Burr’s cellphone on Wednesday night according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Los Angeles Times.

Burr is accused of violating laws barring the profiting from information learned in the course of official congressional work.

He has denied the accusations and called the NPR story a “a tabloid-style hit piece” in tweets from February. The report from ProPublica said that Burr sold as much as $1.72 million worth of stocks in 33 separate transactions. – READ MORE

