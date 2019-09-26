FBI raids offices of Dem Illinois state senator as part of ‘ongoing criminal investigation’

The offices of Illinois state Sen. Mark Sandoval (D) were raided by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Tuesday, as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

The FBI did not disclose any details of the investigation, but told the Chicago Tribune that the raids on Sandoval’s district office and at the Illinois State Capital Building involved agents conducting “authorized law enforcement activity.”

According to the Associated Press, “Several men in dark suits and ties could be seen walking from the Senate Democrats’ side of the Capitol, carrying the bags and boxes of materials. The word ‘evidence’ could be see written across at least one of the bags.” The Tribune reported that one agent appeared to be carrying a desktop computer wrapped in plastic.

Federal agents were also seen at Sandoval's residence later in the day, and one reportedly identified himself as a member of the Internal Revenue Service criminal division.