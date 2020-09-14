FBI raids home of conservative conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home of lobbyist, conspiracy theorist and right-wing operative Jack Burkman early Monday morning.

Burkman confirmed the raid and said he was not arrested. Agents took computers, papers and cellphones from the home but that it was unclear what the federal investigators were seeking.

A spokeswoman for the Washington Field Office of the FBI said, “We cannot confirm that at this time.”

Burkman and Wohl have publicized baseless, inflammatory sexual assault allegations against former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former Democractic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, among others. Several people have claimed the pair paid them to concoct those accusations. READ MORE:

