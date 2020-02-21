FBI RAIDS Biden-Linked Company; Brother Allegedly Used Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency to Secure Medical Contracts

A business accused of using the Biden name to rake in high-dollar clients was raided by the FBI last month.

The FBI searched Ellwood City Medical Center in Pennsylvania and the home of Grant White, the CEO of Americore Holdings, as part of its investigation into the company’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy claims, according to RealClearInvestigations. Americore Holdings, a company that acquired and managed rural hospitals, filed for bankruptcy in December to avoid paying its creditors.

Paul Randolph, a federal trustee, has been looking to halt the bankruptcy. He argued in a Kentucky filing that White “grossly mismanaged” the company and “improperly siphoned money from the Debtors for his personal benefit.” He also claimed that Americore Holdings “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety.” White has since been removed as CEO.

James Biden, the younger brother of former Vice President Joe Biden, was not directly listed by the FBI in its investigation but has been listed as a “principal” of Americore Holdings. Both White and James Biden were included in a separate lawsuit in which the two were accused of fraud by Tennessee businessman Michael Frey.

In that lawsuit, James Biden was accused of using Joe Biden’s influence to attract international clients and drive up the value of a merger between two rural hospitals. Michael Lewitt, a hedge fund manager who had been working with James Biden, was accused of using the Biden name to downplay potential legal ramifications for the merger.

“Jim told me: Don’t worry every time someone threatens to sue you. You’re with us now. Nobody is gonna touch you,” the lawsuit said. “It was Frey’s understanding that Lewitt was implying that DMM was ‘protected’ because of Jim Biden’s connections.” READ MORE:

