FBI probing Joe, Hunter Biden corruption? ‘We do not talk about open investigations’ (VIDEO)

“We do not talk about open investigations.” pic.twitter.com/tUjsjdGY0p — M3thods (@M2Madness) February 10, 2020

Is Hunter Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, under federal investigation for cashing in on his father’s influence with shady business deals in foreign countries?

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich: “We do not talk about open investigations.”

Bowdich was confronted with the question during a Monday press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice regarding four Chinese hackers charged in a massive 2017 cyberattack that harvested data on 145 million Americans.

“Is the FBI investigating Joe or Hunter Biden at this point?” a reporter questioned.

Bowdich’s non-answer spoke volumes.

“I’m not going to talk about any investigation, as I never would,” he said with a laugh. “We do not talk about open investigations.” – READ MORE

