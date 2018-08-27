Florida Gaming Tournament Killer’s Disturbing Anti-Trump Rants Targeted Conservatives

“You trumptards seriously can never stop amazing everyone with how mentally challenged you guys are.” — David Katz on Reddit.

Heavily armed agents late Sunday have entered the upscale Baltimore townhouse that belongs to the father of the gunman who opened fire during a Madden 19 NFL tournament at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., killing two and injuring 11 before killing himself.

David “Ravenchamps” Katz, 24, of Baltimore, was believed to have fired shots during the event at the Chicago Pizza restaurant and bar in The Jacksonville Landing, Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference. Williams did not speak about a possible motive.

An FBI spokesman, Dave Fitz, confirmed agents had gone to the upscale townhouse home. But he did not immediately release any other specifics, citing an ongoing investigation.

The agents could be seen inside the home Sunday evening near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. They wore bulletproof vests and carried long guns. Reporters who gathered outside did not see any authorities carrying any bags of evidence outside.

Katz has been described by witnesses and people who knew him as a gamer who erupted in anger after losing the event.

FBI agents are combing Katz’s social media accounts, along with Florida police, to help pinpoint a motive for the shooting.

Bitch Boy was a diehard Trump hater, as his Reddit account shows. pic.twitter.com/HiHqJcFPVM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1