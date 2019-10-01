FBI: Over 5 Times More Killed with Knives than Rifles

FBI crime stats for 2018 show over five times as many people were killed with knives and/or other cutting instruments than were killed with rifles.

The FBI data shows a total 1,515 deaths by knives and/or other cutting instruments vs. 297 deaths by rifle in 2018.

This means the gap between murders with knives vs. murders with rifles has grown since 2017, for which FBI stats showed nearly four times as many stabbed to death as killed with rifles.

The number of murders with a rifle hovered around 400 for the year 2017, then dropped to 297 in 2018.