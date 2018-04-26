FBI now investigating Joy Reid’s claims that blog was hacked with homophobic posts

Joy Reid has brought the FBI into her investigation of what she claims was a hacking of her website.

After screenshots of her old Reid Report blog went viral last week that included multiple homophobic comments, the MSNBC host claimed that the Internet Archive version of her blog had been hacked.

Posts from the mid-2000s included a top five “totally not gay celebrities” list in 2006 that included Clay Aiken and Anderson Cooper and pleas to Keith Olbermann to “defend your honor” against speculation that he was gay.

In her initial defense, Reid claimed that she had been hacked.

Reid’s lawyer, John H. Reichman, said the FBI has been brought into the matter.

“We have received confirmation the FBI has opened an investigation into potential criminal activities surrounding several online accounts, including personal email and blog accounts, belonging to Joy-Ann Reid,” he said in a statement through MSNBC. -READ MORE

