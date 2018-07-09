FBI memos indicate reporters gave investigators the code to a storage unit where Paul Manafort kept his records

Two FBI memos obtained by the legal team of President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, appear to indicate that Justice Department officials exchanged information about their probe with Associated Press reporters, Politico reports. While Manafort’s lawyers are attempting to argue that the reporters were leaked information about the investigation during the April 2017 meeting, violating Justice Department policies and possibly the law, the AP reporters also apparently gave the FBI information in return — including the access code for a storage unit where Manafort kept records of his business dealings.

Manafort has been accused of financial crimes, like conspiracy to launder money, as well as conspiracy against the United States. He was jailed in June 2018 over witness tampering, and is now reportedly in solitary confinement at a jail in Virginia.

Both of the FBI memos claim that investigators learned the access code for Manafort’s storage unit from the reporters, although one memo said the reporters did not share the number or location of the storage unit. One of the memos’ authors, Jeff Pfeiffer, has testified that the information from the reporters possibly led to their discovery of the locker. – READ MORE

Special counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing Friday that his prosecutors will not present evidence regarding Trump campaign collusion with Russia at an upcoming trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“The government does not intend to present at trial evidence or argument concerning collusion with the Russian government,” reads a filing submitted by Mueller’s team in federal court in Virginia on Friday.

The filing sheds light on one of the largest questions looming over the Manafort case. Mueller’s prosecutors have indicted Manafort in federal court in Virginia and Washington, D.C., on a slew of charges related to his consulting work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Manafort ended the work in 2014, and it has been unclear whether Mueller’s team planned to reveal evidence about President Donald Trump or the campaign. – READ MORE

