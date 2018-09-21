FBI memos detail ‘partisan axes,’ secret conflicts behind the Russia election meddling assessment

For most of the past two years, the U.S. intelligence community has presented a united front on all the key conclusions in the January 2017 report that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Now, congressional investigators have unearthed text messages and emails showing the FBI feared there were some in the intelligence community with “partisan axes to grind” and suggesting there could be no singular conclusion that Moscow wanted to help elect Donald Trump.

For instance, then-FBI agent Peter Strzok’s text and email messages in December 2016 and January 2017 show his boss feared that giving some classified information to the White House, then-Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper and the larger intelligence community in the final days of the Obama administration might result in political abuse.

“He, like us, is concerned with over sharing. Doesn’t want Clapper giving CR cuts to WH. All political, just shows our hand and potentially makes enemies,” Strzok wrote to FBI lawyer Lisa Page on Jan. 3, 2017, relating a conversation he apparently had with then-Assistant Director William Priestap, the top counterintelligence official in the bureau.

Investigators aren’t certain yet what “CR cuts” refers to. Some, though, think it could be a reference to “classified raw” intelligence, such as the unverified Steele dossier or possible intercepts. Others wonder whether it could refer to budget cuts in a “continuing resolution” though no such budget was pending at the time. Whatever the case, the political distrust of colleagues is clear. “WH,” of course, refers to the White House.

"Yeah, but keep in mind we were going to put that in the doc on Friday, with potentially larger distribution than just the dni," Page texted back. Strzok answered back, escalating his concerns: "The question is should we, particularly to the entirety of the lame duck usic with partisan axes to grind." "USIC" is an acronym for the United States Intelligence Community.

Journalist Sara Carter told Sean Hannity during his Wednesday radio show that the FBI has two sets of records in the Russia investigation,

and that "certain people above Peter Strzok and above Lisa Page" were aware of it – implicating former FBI Director James Comey and his #2, Andrew McCabe.

Thanks To Our Efforts In The Courts, We’ve Known For Some Time Now That Hillary Clinton Used Her Unsecure Illicit Email System To Transmit Sensitive Information.

Turns out those supposedly investigating her in the FBI did some of the same.

We just received 47 pages of records from the Department of Justice, including email exchanges between fired FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page revealing that FBI officials used unsecure devices in discussing how the U.S. could improve the sharing of sensitive data with the European Union top executive governing commission.

The documents also reveal that high-ranking FBI officials were not properly read-in to top-secret programs.

The newly obtained emails came in response to a May 21 order by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton to the FBI to begin processing 13,000 pages of records exchanged exclusively between Strzok and Page between February 1, 2015, and December 2017. The FBI refuses to timely process the records and will not complete review and production of all the Strzok-Page materials until at least 2020.

The FBI pushed in 2016 to include the discredited dossier into the official intelligence community assessment that Russia interfered in the election to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton, two former senior officials said.

The officials told The Washington Times that as the historic ICA, as it is known, was being drafted, the FBI wanted to fold in allegations and observations from dossier writer Christopher Steele.

One source said then-FBI Director James B. Comey directly advocated inclusion. A second source said FBI officials definitely wanted Mr. Steele’s charges on Kremlin behavior included but could not single out Mr. Comey as the main driver.

The sources said James R. Clapper, then director of national intelligence, and John O. Brennan, then director of the CIA, objected on grounds that the dossier remained largely unconfirmed information from a former British spy, not vetted U.S. intelligence.

"The IC assessment was corroborated intelligence that involved what the intelligence community agreed with," the source said. "The dossier was a totally separate thing that had not gone through that type of process, so it should not be included. That was the decision that was made."