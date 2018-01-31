FBI Makes Last Chance Power Play to Keep FISA Memo Under Wraps

In a rare public statement on Wednesday, the FBI said that it has “grave concerns” about a Republican-crafted memo alleging corrosive abuse of U.S. surveillance powers by the Justice Department that is expected to be released in the coming days.

“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the bureau said.

Whoa. INBOX, in rare public statement, FBI says it had limited opportunity to review the Nunes memo before the vote and "we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy." pic.twitter.com/gf3NmuW1DZ — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) January 31, 2018

“As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.” – READ MORE

Tuesday on On SiriusXM’s “Make It Plain with Mark Thompson,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said it could be “treasonous” to release the memo the House Intelligence Committee voted to release on Monday.

Booker said, “This fury and fire that has been created within the right around this, is to me tantamount to a dangerous conspiracy theory that can undermine the important work our Justice Department and intelligence communities do.”- READ MORE

The White House plans to release a classified House Intelligence Committee memo that Republicans say shows anti-Trump bias by the FBI and the Justice Department, U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly said on Wednesday.

“It will be released here pretty quick, I think, and then the whole world can see it,” Kelly said in an interview on Fox News Radio, adding that he has seen the four-page document and that White House lawyers are currently reviewing it. – READ MORE

Did President Donald Trump just pledge to release the controversial FISA memo?

Sure seems that way.

His private comments were caught on video during the State of the Union Address.