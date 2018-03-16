The FBI Knew About The Florida Jihadist For A Year Before He Murdered Friend

The FBI knew that a Florida teen, who stabbed a 13-year-old boy to death and seriously injured two others, had contacted ISIS and they had been monitoring him for a year before he attacked his friends and his friend’s mother.

Police claim that Corey Johnson regularly watched ISIS propaganda videos, communicated with the terrorist network on social media, and had asked to join the group’s operation, CNN reports. Johnson, law enforcement officials say, regularly watched beheading videos, had a “fascination with dictators and extremist groups,” and even issued a threat against a school in the U.K. last year.

School officials reported Johnson to authorities after other students suggested he was violent, and that he had an interest in white supremacist organizations. They also told authorities that Johnson occasionally made anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks in class.

On Wednesday, Palm Beach Police told media that they had reported Johnson to the FBI for his “alleged violent tendencies,” but it wasn’t until a press conference Thursday morning that FBI officials revealed they’d been tracking Johnson for over a year, and that they were perhaps weeks away from arresting him on terrorism charges. – READ MORE

