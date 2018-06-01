FBI is reconstructing shredded documents obtained during Cohen raid

The FBI is piecing together shredded documents found in its raid of Michael Cohen’s home and office while investigating President Trump‘s personal attorney for suspected financial crimes.

Prosecutors told a federal district judge on Wednesday that agents are working to reconstitute the contents of a shredder machine seized by the bureau during the raid.

CNN reported that there is not a large amount of shredded material.

The federal government has so far turned over 3.7 million seized documents for Cohen’s attorneys to assess whether anything is privileged information. The FBI continues to pore over the shredded documents and an additional 19 storage devices including hard drives and thumb drives, as well as several Blackberry phones.

Cohen’s team is reportedly working around the clock, under supervision by a special master appointed by the court, to review what the FBI has released. – READ MORE

