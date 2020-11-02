FBI Investigating ‘Trump Train’ That Surrounded Biden Bus In Texas, Report Says

The FBI is reportedly investigating a “Trump Train” incident in which dozens of supporters of President Trump driving pickup trucks in Texas surrounded a Biden campaign bus on an interstate.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Texas Tribune Saturday,” the paper reported.

The incident, caught on video and posted across social media, prompted the Biden campaign to say they were canceling an event in the state. The Washington Post reported that Biden campaign staffers called 911 to to get a police escorted to their next location.

Texas House Representative Cheryl Cole (D) wrote on Twitter that “unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event.”

This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

In another report, CNN said a Biden campaign official described the incident “as an attempt to slow down the bus and run it off the road.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --