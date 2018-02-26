FBI Informant Campbell Tells How Russians Bragged That the Clintons Would Deliver the Uranium Sale

The lawyer for FBI informant William Campbell said that her client has told congressional committees that the Russians “bragged that the Clintons’ influence in the Obama Administration would ensure CIFUS (Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States) approval for [the] Uranium One deal.”

And, added attorney Victoria Toensing, her client “was right.”

Before CIFUS, on which Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat, approved the Uranium One deal, nine investors in Uranium One gave the Clinton Foundation a combined total of $145 million.

The deal called for the United States to allow Russia to purchase 20 percent of our uranium reserves, giving Russia access to vastly more uranium than we have.

Campbell testified that Russia’s goal was to achieve global hegemony over the supply of uranium.

The Russians sought the Uranium One deal very aggressively.

In the years before it came up for CIFUS approval, Russia deployed 10 spies in the United States with a single mission: To get close to Hillary Clinton to get her to approve the Uranium One deal. – READ MORE

