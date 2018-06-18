FBI Ignored Weiner Probe for a Month To Prioritize Russia Witch-Hunt

The FBI sat on the revelation that previously unknown emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private server were recovered on the laptop of sex-crimes convict Anthony Weiner for just under a month, according to a review by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General.

The stated rationale was to prioritize the Russia investigation, which was a decision made by Peter Strzok, a top FBI agent involved in both investigations who texted his lover that he would “stop” Donald Trump from becoming president.

The IG does “not have confidence that Strzok’s decision to prioritize the Russia investigation over following up on the Midyear-related investigative lead discovered on the Weiner laptop was free from bias,” the report says.

The investigation into Clinton’s email server had the codename “Mid-Year Examination.”

The FBI also gave the IG several other explanations for the delay in moving on the Weiner development, but the IG rejected all of them. – READ MORE

