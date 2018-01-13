FBI Hid Vegas Gunman’s Personal Email that Suggests He May Have Had Help and Was Running Guns

Newly released search warrants prove the FBI is not telling the truth about not knowing details of Stephen Paddock’s background, especially his gun running.

Paddock emailed from his personal Microsoft Live account, “[email protected]” to “[email protected],” Paddock wrote “try and ar before u buy. we have huge selection. located in the las vegas area.”

The “centralpark4804” account wrote back “we have a wide variety of optics and ammunition to try.” Paddock emailed back “for a thrill try out bumpfire ar’s with a 100 round magazine.”

ZeroHedge raises the possibility that these correspondence means Paddock had accomplices:

According to some, this is the first information on the record suggesting that the gunman may have had help.

The warrant goes on to read “Investigators believe these communications may have been related to the eventual attack that occurred at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.”

Investigators found 23 firearms in Paddock’s room – several of which were outfitted with “bump-fire” stocks, a large quantity of ammunition, high capacity magazines, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and a “breathing apparatus” in Paddock’s room. 1,600 round of additional ammunition along with 50 pounds of explosives and ammonium nitrate – often used to manufacture explosives, were found in his Hyundai Tucson SUV. Investigators say he planned to survive the assault and escape, and had set up several surveillance cameras in various locations throughout the room, the peep hole of his door, and in the hallway outside.

