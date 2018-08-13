FBI fires Peter Strzok, months after anti-Trump texts revealed

FBI official Peter Strzok, who played a lead role in both the Russian meddling and Hillary Clinton email probes but became a political lightning rod after the revelation of anti-Trump text messages, has been fired.

Strzok attorney Aitan Goelman said in a statement that his client, a 21-year FBI veteran, was fired Friday afternoon, claiming this was a departure from standard practice. Goelman said the bureau’s deputy director “overruled” the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

“This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans,” the attorney said.

President Trump and his allies for months have hammered Strzok and cast him as the poster child for anti-Trump bias within the bureau and Justice Department.

He was removed from the special counsel probe after the discovery that he exchanged anti-Trump and other politically charged messages with colleague and lover Lisa Page. – READ MORE