FBI Dispatched to Scene of Multiple victims in shooting at warehouse complex; Active Shooter On Loose

There are multiple victims of a shooting Thursday morning in business area in Aberdeen, MD Harford County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Authorities they are reports of shots fired along the 1500 block of Perryman Roads, in the area of Spesutia Road, officials said.

White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said its paramedics are responding to the incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

LIVE FEED:

WBAL Reporting: Shooting Suspect is Female, Reportedly in Hospital #Aberdeen — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 20, 2018

I’m reporting live on @wbalradio now from the scene of the @riteaid distribution facility where @Harford_Sheriff says multiple people have been shot along Perryman Rd outside of #Aberdeen Listen for team coverage of this #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/rORN9Bew0o — Scott Wykoff (@ScottWykoffWBAL) September 20, 2018

These are photos sent to the 11 Newsroom in the #AberdeenShooting investigation from an employee at Worth & Co., which is on lockdown. NOW: Special Report on 11 News – Multiple people shot in Aberdeen area >> https://t.co/bkjLmhmeTZ pic.twitter.com/ql4t61iyQa — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) September 20, 2018

Line of unmarked cop cars speeding up to scene of Harford County shooting with lights & sirens. This is at Spesutia Road, which is blocked off: @wjz pic.twitter.com/uSdJStb6HM — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 20, 2018

At least Five people gunned down, per police sources #Aberdeen — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 20, 2018

FBI Sources report #Aberdeen Shooter at large. Canines on scene. ATF on scene. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 20, 2018

.@riteaid says the shooting happened at their facility in #Aberdeen – unclear as to how many victims – says this is their distribution center. Spx says they were told about it from someone inside the building. @wbalradio — Phil Yacuboski (@WBALPhil) September 20, 2018

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

K9 units searching for suspect…very active scene #AberdeenShooting — Ashley Hinson (@aHinsonWBAL) September 20, 2018

FBI crisis response team headed to Aberdeen

to assist local authorities in shooting with multiple victims — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 20, 2018