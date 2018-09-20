    True Pundit

    Crime Security

    FBI Dispatched to Scene of Multiple victims in shooting at warehouse complex; Active Shooter On Loose

    Posted on by
    Share:

    There are multiple victims of a shooting Thursday morning in business area in Aberdeen, MD Harford County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

    Authorities they are reports of shots fired along the 1500 block of Perryman Roads, in the area of Spesutia Road, officials said.

    White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said its paramedics are responding to the incident.

    Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

    This story is developing.

    LIVE FEED:

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: