FBI, DHS Contacted Over Stealth Dem Effort to Gain Voter Data

A massive effort to obtain Michigan voter data spearheaded by powerhouse Democratic group Priorities USA was so “unusual” that top officials in the state contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security over the matter, internal emails provided to the Washington Free Beacon show.

Michigan clerks began receiving “mystery” Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests last year from an opaque limited liability company, the United Impact Group LLC, seeking a large assortment of voter data from across the state, including ballots cast in the 2016 elections. The efforts were later linked to the Priorities USA Foundation, the separate but affiliated nonprofit arm of Priorities USA Action, the largest outside liberal super PAC.

The requests from the group “unnerved” local clerks, the Detroit News reported at the time.

Even though Priorities had been publicly tied to the effort, and officials were aware of the connection, the nature of the requests and the opacity of the LLC alarmed officials to such a high degree that numerous government agencies were alerted, according to emails shared with the Free Beacon obtained through Michigan records requests by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a group that litigates to protect election integrity. – READ MORE