FBI Deputy Director Meets With Top Lawmakers, Will Take ‘Corrective Actions’ After Parkland Shooting

On Wednesday, House Republicans revealed that acting FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich briefed lawmakers about the failure to act and follow protocol after tips were sent to the FBI on accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz before the shooting.

Bowdich met with members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, as well as the House Judiciary Committee, on Tuesday to discuss the different steps the FBI took following the tips it received. He admitted the FBI did not follow protocol.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) made the announcement of the briefing by Bowdich in a press release.

They explained in the press release that the FBI received a tip from a video blogger in September 2017 about a threatening comment posted on a YouTube video. An FBI office in Mississippi received the tip, but the case was closed because it “lacked personal identifiable information on the user who posted the threatening comment.” – READ MORE

