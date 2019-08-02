FBI: Conspiracy Theories Are Now A Domestic Terrorism Threat

Do you believe in an elite cabal of untouchable oligarchs guiding the course of history via false flags, perpetual war, and covertly funded militant groups? Do you share these beliefs online?

You might just be engaging in domestic terrorism according to the FBI.

A May 30 intelligence bulletin posted by the bureau’s Phoenix field office describes “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” as a growing threat, reports Yahoo News.

Does the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory peddled by leading Democrats and amplified by the MSM for over two straight years count?

Apparently not, as the document singles out QAnon – “a shadowy network that believes in a deep state conspiracy against President Trump, and Pizzagate, the theory that a pedophile ring including Clinton associates was being run out of the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant (which didn’t actually have a basement),” according to the report. – READ MORE