FBI Confirms: Despite Democrat’s Claims, No New Evidence that Russia Hacked State Voting System

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have told Florida’s top election official that they are unaware of Russian efforts to hack into the Sunshine State’s voting systems, as Florida Sen. Bill Nelson claimed earlier this month.

In the letter, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation, FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner that U.S. officials “have not seen new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida.”

“Russian government actors have previously demonstrated both the intent and capability to conduct malicious cyber operations,” they added.

Nelson, a Democrat, claimed during an Aug. 7 campaign event that Russian hackers had infiltrated some Florida counties’ voter registration systems. He said that leaders on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence asked him to “let supervisors of elections in Florida know that Russians are inside our records.”

Russians “have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about,” said Nelson, who faces a tough re-election fight in November against current Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The claim gained widespread attention for several reasons. The specter of Russian hackers infiltrating states’ voting systems has been widely discussed by lawmakers and in the media. Nelson also came under fire for disclosing information that the U.S. government would consider to be classified. – READ MORE

Earlier this month Nelson told Steve Bousquet of the Tampa Bay Times that “the Russians are in Florida’s records” — a claim that is starting to cause Nelson a lot of problems.

On Friday, The Washington Post fact-checked Nelson’s claim and gave him “Four Pinocchios,” which signals a “whopper,” a gross or blatant lie, the worst possible rating handed out by the newspaper when they fact-check claims.

“Nelson, however, went on to make a specific and alarming claim several times: that Russia currently has access to Florida’s election systems and could purge voters from the rolls,” The Post’s fact-check concluded. “Not a single speck of evidence backs him up, and we have serious doubts whether the classified information he cited even exists.”

Florida officials added that DHS and FBI officials told them that they have “no information that corroborates Senator Nelson’s statement.”

Nelson also misquoted a letter that he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote on July 2 to a Florida election official warning about the need to strengthen election infrastructure.

(…)

So, based on all the information that is currently available, Nelson appears to have either made a false claim when he stated that “the Russians are in Florida’s records” or leaked classified information.- READ MORE