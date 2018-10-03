FBI concludes interview of Mark Judge

The FBI has concluded its interview with Brett Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge as part of its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

“Mr. Judge completed his FBI interview,” Barbara Van Gelder, Judge’s attorney, told The Hill in an email. “We are not commenting on the questions the FBI asked Mr. Judge.”

Judge is at the center of allegations from Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her during a high school party in the 1980s. Ford testified last week that Judge was the only other individual in the room at the time of the alleged assault.

While initially resistant to speaking about the alleged incident, Judge agreed to cooperate with a confidential investigation into the claims against Kavanaugh.

Judge, a recovering alcoholic, wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee following Ford’s testimony last week that he was friends with Kavanaugh in high school, but that the two have not been in direct contact in “several years.” – READ MORE

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennesee Republican who at times has been at odds with President Trump, told Hill.TV on Tuesday evening that he is confident Senate Republicans will have enough votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by “no later than Saturday.”

Corker also accused Democrats of having “overplayed their hand” in leveling accusations of sexual misconduct and assault by several women and demanding an FBI investigation

“Cloture may be filed tomorrow … it feels to me like the FBI reports could come in as early as tomorrow, maybe Thursday … my guess is we’re going to vote no later than Saturday,” Corker said in an interview. He said he made that assessment after some “very heartfelt conversations” with his GOP colleagues. – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE