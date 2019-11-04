FBI BUZZ: FBI Intervened in Smollett Race Hoax After Sen. Kamala Harris Showed Up in Phones Records

The beltway buzz is that the FBI took its mysterious — and still unexplained — interest in the Jussie Smollett race hoax case after Sen. Kamala Harris was implicated in Smollett’s phone records.

And how many times did Smollett ring the Senator after his arrest by Chicago Police? Or did they speak before the hoax and staged assault?

Did she call him? When and why?

Many unanswered questions linger but that is normally the situation when the FBI is involved in a high-profile case.

The buzz about Kamala’s phones and Jussie has been circling in federal law enforcement circles and the beltway but has yet to go mainstream because Harris’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination has sputtered.

And perhaps for good reason. If we are hearing this, there is little doubt DNC bosses are hearing it as well.

After all — Harris and Smollett are close friends. Perhaps they just wanted to chat.

For weeks pundits debated, without a clear consensus, why the FBI had intervened early in the case, which was spearheaded by Chicago PD. Why did the FBI assign one of its premier child sex crimes and child sex trafficking investigators to work on an assault case?

Let’s recap. The FBI quietly assisted in the case after Smollett’s phone records were obtained by Chicago Police and at that point Smollett had yet to have been charged. The FBI’s participation in the investigation was not public until stories broke revealing its participation in the case. However, in a new probe, after charges against Smollett were mysteriously dismissed the FBI launched a separate investigation to pinpoint why the charges were dropped and who tampered with the investigation.

That investigation appears to be ongoing.

Now the Sen. Kamala Harris Intel dovetails into the FBI initial, unexplained intervention in the case. If phone records from Harris, her office or her surrogates were flagged on Smollett’s communications before or after the alleged race hoax, it is understandable why a left-leaning and corrupt FBI would be asked to step in and disarm this powder keg.

Internal Chicago Police records show detectives employed a top FBI Supervisory Special Agent specializing in investigating the trafficking of sexually exploited children, child prostitution and aggravated child sexual abuse to help investigate the Smollett assault hoax case.

During early stages of the investigation, records show, Chicago Police shared Intel with the FBI and FBI Special Agent Gregory Wing was working the investigation daily alongside city detectives.

But Wing supervises the Child Sex Crimes and Violent Crimes Against Children squad in the FBI’s Chicago Field Office and is considered one of the top agents investigating child sex trafficking in the country, according to the FBI.

What is one of FBI’s premier child sex crimes and child sex trafficking investigators doing working an assault case? Wing and his FBI task force track down high-profile pedophiles and pimps. He doesn’t intervene with local assault cases.

One internal Chicago PD document from the Smollett case states: “Per request of FBI Special Agent Greg Wing, the forwarded a copy of the search warrant Number 19SW5223, which was issued pertaining to the Apple Incorporated held iCloud account controlled by Jussie Smollett to FBI analyst Mariella Lopez via email … The received an email reply indicating receipt of this document.”

The question is why is Wing working an assault case with Chicago Police? And what did one of the FBI’s top sex crimes investigator want with a subpoena on Smollett’s phone records? Or Smollett’s phone records?

The FBI and Chicago Police, however, are not commenting on what the FBI’s child sex crime unit is doing involved in the Smollett case. The Chicago Police records of the case mention Wing and his cooperation in several documents, including helping detectives coordinate logistics and working the daily tenets of the investigation. Much of the file, however, is redacted.

It gets worse. Remember Kim Foxx and her Obama connections?

A former top aide of President Barack Obama who also served as Michelle Obama’s chief of staff in the White House colluded and interfered with Chicago prosecutors and police to have the Jussie Smollett investigation taken over by the corrupt FBI.

Documents showing text messages and email chains revealed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s asked Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to turn the Jussie Smollett investigation over to the FBI before she recused herself from the case.

The documents, obtained by NBC 5 via a Freedom of Information Act request, show correspondence between Foxx, an unknown person and Tina Tchen, a one-time assistant to former President Barack Obama and Chief of Staff to Michelle Obama.

In an email, Tchen said she knows the Smollett family and said they “have concerns about the investigation” into his alleged hate crime attack, which police now say was hoax staged to boost his career.

Harris wasted no time Tweeting about the ‘attack’ on Smollett shortly after news of the event broke:

So we have the Obama’s and a U.S. Senator all implicated in a Chicago-based race hoax allegedly perpetrated by a Hollywood star. And the good Senator had been pushing an anti-lynching bill at the same time Smollett claimed two white Trump supporters put a noose around his neck and beat him down in the street. Those white guys turned out to be two Nigerian-American brothers who Smollett hired, according to police.

Harris sponsored the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, legislation that would criminalize lynching for the first time in American history.

No wonder the FBI was directed to step in.

If word got out to the public about a cover up like this, it could be bad for all involved.

Conveniently, Harris’ bill was passed in the Senate in February, 16 days after Smollett was “attacked” yet BEFORE details went public that the ‘assault was’ staged:

“Lynchings were acts of violence—they were horrendous acts of violence, and they were motivated by racism,” she said. “With this bill, we finally have a chance to speak the truth about our past and make clear that these hateful acts should never happen again.”

Irony is a funny thing. — Thomas Paine

