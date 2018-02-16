FBI Too Busy With Trump Probe, Inner Turmoil To Follow Up On HS Shooter Tips

Often after a horrible shooting, the reports are all the same. Family, friends, casual acquaintances all say they’re shocked, they never saw such a thing coming.

But not this time. Everyone who came in contact with Nikolas Cruz — who on Wednesday went on a shooting spree at a Florida high school, killing 17 — knew there was something wring with the 19 year old.

“Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. ‘I’m going to be a professional school shooter,’ said a user named Nikolas Cruz,” Buzzfeed reported.

Bennight told the FBI. “They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person,” Bennight said. “I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”

But right after the shooting, the FBI got in touch with Bennight. “I think we spoke with you in the past about a complaint that you made about someone making a comment on your YouTube channel,” an FBI agent said in a phone message. “I just wanted to follow up with you on that and ask you a question with something that’s come up, if you wouldn’t mind giving me a ring.” – READ MORE

