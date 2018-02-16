True Pundit

Politics Security

FBI Too Busy With Trump Probe, Inner Turmoil To Follow Up On HS Shooter Tips

Posted on by
Share:

Often after a horrible shooting, the reports are all the same. Family, friends, casual acquaintances all say they’re shocked, they never saw such a thing coming.

But not this time. Everyone who came in contact with Nikolas Cruz — who on Wednesday went on a shooting spree at a Florida high school, killing 17 — knew there was something wring with the 19 year old.

“Last fall, a Mississippi bail bondsman and frequent YouTube vlogger noticed an alarming comment left on one of his videos. ‘I’m going to be a professional school shooter,’ said a user named Nikolas Cruz,” Buzzfeed reported.

Bennight told the FBI. “They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person,” Bennight said. “I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”

But right after the shooting, the FBI got in touch with Bennight. “I think we spoke with you in the past about a complaint that you made about someone making a comment on your YouTube channel,” an FBI agent said in a phone message. “I just wanted to follow up with you on that and ask you a question with something that’s come up, if you wouldn’t mind giving me a ring.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FBI Too Busy With Trump Probe, Inner Turmoil To Follow Up On HS Shooter Tips
FBI Too Busy With Trump Probe, Inner Turmoil To Follow Up On HS Shooter Tips

Often after a horrible shooting, the reports are all the same. Family, friends, casual acquaintances all say they're shocked, they never saw such a thing coming.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: