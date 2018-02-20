The FBI botched another recent investigation. This one let a Muslim girl allegedly attempt ‘jihad.’

Tnuza J. Hassan was arrested last month after reportedly setting numerous fires on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The fires didn’t injure anyone and didn’t cause significant damage, a huge wrench in Hassan’s plan.

According to reports, Hassan told investigators she “wanted the school to burn to the ground and that her intent was to hurt people” and the fires were an attempt at committing “jihad.” She admitted she was angered by U.S. military intervention in the Middle East and wanted to deliver a “pay back” of sorts to Americans.

However, Hassan, just 19, wasn’t an unknown individual to the FBI, according to The Associated Press. In fact, she landed on their radar last year when she was stopped from flying to Afghanistan in September. She told investigators then that she wanted to join Al Qaeda. She told them she thought she would marry a terrorist, but never fight.

Still, the young girl admitted that she would wear a suicide belt if she needed to and said she encouraged her other Muslim friends to “join the jihad in fighting.” – READ MORE

