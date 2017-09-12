True Pundit

Featured Politics Security

FBI: Awans Security Clearances “Forged;” Granted Access to Congressional Intel Despite Falsified Vetting

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Federal law enforcement agents working the Imran Awan and Hina Alvi fraud probe said the couple, along with other members of the family, were never properly vetted for Congressional security clearances.

Instead the clearances, which provided the Awans access to dozens of Congressional Democrats computer networks and IT systems, were likely approved absent each individual background file getting “fully investigated.”

“I seriously doubt they could have passed a full background (check),” one FBI insider said. “These clearances were pushed through.”

FBI insiders used the word “forged” to describe the process of what happened to the Awan files. Federal law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case divulged:

  • Either someone with clout in Congress, or higher, made sure the Awans received their security clearances despite glaring problems or the investigators pushed their files through for approval as part of a systemic breakdown.
  • Many assertions in the Awan-linked applications and files could not be verified by subsequent FBI vetting as part of the criminal case now pending against Imran and Hina. The files are problematic, FBI sources said.
  • The FBI did not conduct the background checks on members of the Awan family who were granted security clearances in Congress..
  • A former FBI section chief and security clearance expert said this type of malfeasance is commonplace in D.C.
  • The Inspector General found widespread fraud in firms conducting Congressional and government background checks, often cutting corners to approve files without vetting the applicants.

This type of overt government malfeasance regarding security clearances is very common, according to former FBI section chief Michael F. McMahon. As an agent, McMahon was the FBI’s key whistle blower on the troublesome gaps plaguing the federal system which too often rubber stamps security clearances for unqualified applicants.

“I do not know agency or agencies that performed background investigations on Awan and cohorts,” McMahon said. “The FBI is the bellwether or gold standard by which vetting, background checks, name checks are conducted throughout the intelligence community.”

But McMahon said the FBI does not conduct background checks for Congressional aides like the Awan-linked family, even though the personnel are granted access to classified intelligence. Instead the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is tasked with providing security clearances for such employees and hires subcontractors to do the work. The results can be quite haphazard, McMahon said.

Federal agents with knowledge of the Awan investigation echo McMahon: The FBI did not work the cases which provided the Awans access to a treasure trove of government intelligence, including the emails of over two dozens Democratic member of Congress.

This is not something new in Washington, D.C.

According to a 2014 audit by the U.S. Office of the Inspector General, which oversees OPM, thousands of background clearances for Congress and elsewhere in government were forged, or pushed through without more than a few minutes of investigation.

Among many failures, the IG found OPM had no way or verifying if all components of each applicant’s security clearance file had been vetted. One company, USIS which likely conducted the majority of Awan background sweeps for Congress, was caught forcing through thousands of security clearance cases without having examined their contents, the report shows. One USIS investigator approved over 15,000 case files in one month “with most of these occurring within minutes of each other on multiple days,” according to the report. USIS conducted clearance sweeps for OPM until late 2014 when the businesses folded.

Portion of the Inspector General’s Finding on OPM Fraud on security clearances.

Former FBI McMahon said USIS forged as many as 665,000 federal security clearances.

McMahon has been trying to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss ways to seal the dangerous trap doors in government background checks.

“If the FBI had fixed the name check issues when I blew the whistle and held those responsible publicly accountable while in FBI during 2008 to 2009 or thereafter, I believe Navy Yard killer, Riverside killers, Mr. Manning, Mr. Snowden and the 665,000 falsified USIS background checks might never had occurred,” he said.

-30-

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    OMG does the insanity EVER FLIPPING STOP?!

  • Jefferson

    IF our INSPECTOR GENERAL exposed The Office of Personnel Management and it’s CORRUPT or INCOMPETENT “vetting” subcontractor back in 2014, WHY NOW in 2017 nothing has been done? Did orders from “ABOVE” tell him to “BACK OFF?…”

    Assuming that to be the case, WHO gave those orders?

    Former FBI agent McMahon needs to be “FRONT & CENTER” ASAP!

  • AngB

    Everything that happened in the last administration was because OBAMA wanted it! He and the Democrats don’t CARE about the law. They don’t apply to them. This PROVES these guys were hired DELIBERATELY. I can’t help but suspect that the Democrats hired them to hack/spy on Republicans and committees! Then these guys turned around and hacked THEM and blackmailed THEM!

    Obama should be arrested, tried for treason and then SHOT! I have NO idea if we will EVER learn of ALL the damage he has done to our country. Just…unbelievable.

  • Jefferson

    So… rumor has it, the AWAN’s will receive IMMUNITY for turning over evidence to the prosecution in their BANK FRAUD case. IF the 4 count indictment is reduced, THEN no jail time, just a slap on the wrist…
    The prosecution needs to EXPAND the 4 count indictment, not reduce it! With the threat of LONGER JAIL TIME, the AWAN’s will need to TELL EVERYTHING, not just offer up Debbie Wassermann Schultz as the sacrificial lamb that the “DEEP STATE” needs in order to protect the real story behind the scenes…
    DOJ leadership NEEDS to take this case to the HIGHEST LEVEL, not stop with a congresswomen…
    I think ‘WE THE PEOPLE” have a right to know. What do you think?

  • NoBS

    The day we can call FBI back ground checks as “Forgery”. is the day the FBI is no longer hiding overt corruption.
    This is why Treason Laws are on the books!
    Public executions can wait, follow the money to the corrupt public servant and hit them in the pocket book.

  • NoBS

    The FBI is compromised and Blackmail is the new rule of law.

  • NoBS

    Treason laws are optional for Banana Republics
    If these crimes happened in a Nation ruled by Law, the trials would be live streamed.

  • Will Hunt

    Starting with The Clinton foundation.

  • Gurn Branstad

    WTH can’t Trump’s people get their security clearances???

  • narotchka

    Does anybody believe that he was not DWS’s lover? I see a major felony here.

  • jp

    But these guys were not very smart or experienced to hack/spy on Republicans to begin with. They were either blackmailing the congressional members or these members are part of the spy ring. DWS should be able to answer that.

  • S. Juliette

    You had 650,000 emails thousands which were classified coming from
    Huma’s and others specially configured Awan blackberries to Weiners server “laptop”…clearance…we don’t need no stinkin clearances.

  • AmandaTrebiano

    OMG!!!! If this is true then then the 20+ Democrats who had them on the public payroll have a FUCKTON of explaining to do.
    #TREASON

  • Carolingian

    This goes on and Congress is denying Trumps people to get clearances. Its time to rattle some cages.

  • AmandaTrebiano

    It’s time for some arrests.

  • Diamanical Johnson

    I find it hard to believe that anyone would screw her.

  • narotchka

    It obviously wold take a great deal of federal funds

  • woody188

    Looks, smells and acts like a clandestine spy ring.

  • Gray Nash

    Hillary Clinton couldn’t pass a real background check.

  • IMO

    Just like Barry Soetoro was never vetted.
    Our government at all levels have been infiltrated for decades. There have been so many whistler blowers sounding the alarms risking their lives.

  • DB

    Think about it.

  • Trico

    Failure to conduct a background check or to fudge or forge a background check is nothing new.Does anyone believe the FBI conducted a background check on Barack Hussein Obama? Does anyone believe Barack Hussein Obama could have ever passed a background check?

  • Ellen Gendron

    Am I the only one who thinks DWS has to be behind tlheir clearance?

  • jubadoobai

    O B A M A.

  • Aaron1960

    Where’s the House speaker of Senate leader on this? They have the clout to change this policy or at LEAST bring it up publicly

  • A_V

    Add the millions sent to Iran…Obama will be the biggest traitor ever that traipsed through DC

  • A_V

    Lol…great reply…she couldn’t scrape up enough money to get laid and had to rely on the taxpayer…lol

  • A_V

    No, it was Andre Carson…

    March 22, 2016 – Jacky Spiers of CA requested security clearance for the IT workers in Awan’s group from Debbie Wasserman Shultz. https://fas.org/irp/congress/2016_cr/hpsci-hac.pdf. The signatories to the letter were ***Andre Carson***, Luis Guiterez, Jim Himes, Terri Sewell, Jackie Speier, Mike Quigley, Eric Swalwell and Patrick Murphy. All the signatories were Democrats. Some had a history of attempting to undermine national security.

    ***NOTE – There’s a special concern about Carson, Daniel Greenfield at FrontPage Magazine revealed.
    “Carson is the second Muslim in Congress and the first Muslim on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and, more critically, is the ranking member on its Emerging Threats Subcommittee,” Greenfield wrote. “He is also a member of the Department of Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture Subcommittee. The Emerging Threats Subcommittee, of which Carson is a ranking member, is responsible for much of counterterrorism oversight. It is the worst possible place for a man with Carson’s credentials.”

    While the Democrats were demanding security clearances for staff members, “three Pakistani Muslims working for them appear to have compromised security to an unknown degree,” he said. http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265729/muslim-brotherhood-security-breach-congress-daniel-greenfield

  • A_V

    March 22, 2016 – Jacky Spiers of CA requested security clearance for the IT workers in Awan’s group from Debbie Wasserman Shultz. https://fas.org/irp/congress/2016_cr/hpsci-hac.pdf. The signatories to the letter were ***Andre Carson***, Luis Guiterez, Jim Himes, Terri Sewell, Jackie Speier, Mike Quigley, Eric Swalwell and Patrick Murphy. All the signatories were Democrats. Some had a history of attempting to undermine national security.

    ***NOTE – There’s a special concern about Carson, Daniel Greenfield at FrontPage Magazine revealed.
    “Carson is the second Muslim in Congress and the first Muslim on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and, more critically, is the ranking member on its Emerging Threats Subcommittee,” Greenfield wrote. “He is also a member of the Department of Defense Intelligence and Overhead Architecture Subcommittee. The Emerging Threats Subcommittee, of which Carson is a ranking member, is responsible for much of counterterrorism oversight. It is the worst possible place for a man with Carson’s credentials.”

    While the Democrats were demanding security clearances for staff members, “three Pakistani Muslims working for them appear to have compromised security to an unknown degree,” he said. http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265729/muslim-brotherhood-security-breach-congress-daniel-greenfield

  • ZZTX

    DOJ grants immunity to these people but will not prosecute Clinton’s criminal actions nor will they prosecute the criminal actions of the IRS. Something not right about that.

  • HighInformationVoter

    I am 100% sure Jeff Sessions will get right on this. As soon as he prosecutes Comey, Clinton and all the other crooks he’s turned a blind eye to for 8 months.

  • Rob

    The corruption the Democrats have installed in our government is disgusting.

  • D.Plorable

    More evidence that the government is infested with political operatives brazenly violating the oath of allegiance they are supposed to follow, in other words, traitors. Obama set out to undermine every aspect of national security he could, this is explained with remarkable detail in Dick Morris’ latest book–the security agencies were purged of the people who remembered’ the Cold War and replaced with “Social Justice” warriors who could not care less about the country, which is just a vehicle for forced redistribution and driving all power the the top of the federal Frankenstate.

    Somebody High Up was looking out for these Pakistanis. Conspicuous by it’s absence is any coverage of this by the “news” networks. It’s Operation Mockingbird in reverse (instead of actual fake news it’s a fade edit with really important things “spiked”).

  • S. Juliette

    He didn’t get there without help and he wasn’t alone.

  • audwq

    Imran AWAN was there in 1999 or so – before Obama took office. Who pushed his clearances then?

  • Generalissimo Deplorable

    Correction. 2004. We can also surmise who pushed the clearance from simply looking at the payouts table at the DailyCaller.

    Democrats from New York, California, Florida and Illinois and spreading rapidly from there throughout the DNC.

    Try again.

  • Generalissimo Deplorable

    Neither could Bill. Which is why he had to submit to monthly reauthorization.

  • FlKeysFisherman

    Jeff Sessions need to do his job or be replaced.

  • Generalissimo Deplorable

    “If the FBI had fixed the name check issues when I blew the whistle and held those responsible publicly accountable while in FBI during 2008 to 2009 or thereafter, I believe Navy Yard killer, Riverside killers, Mr. Manning, Mr. Snowden and the 665,000 falsified USIS background checks might never had occurred,” he said.

    Jesus Christ!
    Pray folks, this may bring our whole government down. One way or the other.

  • LauraFMcGurk

    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !su106:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleProfitAppleJobsJoinCareers/easy/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!su106l..,….

  • Areminder

    Yeah! He’ll be able to meet with Donald Trump Right after General Flynn and his Longtime Security Man that kelly just fired, are re-instated.
    (Don’t hold your breath.)

  • Areminder

    Goes back to before obama came on board. These dems were setting this up before he got elected.

  • Areminder

    I’m told it was huma abeddin’s beloved hubby, while he was still in office.

  • Areminder

    No wonder so many go to Congress poor and are soon millionaires.

  • Diana Quinones

    Sorry, he started working IT in 2004, but may have been in US earlier. Somewhere there was an earlier date. Maybe not 1999 though.

  • The 0bama WH wanted Muslim spies / terrorists to control America and destroy it. 0bama-Morsi plotted Bengazi from the start, arranged for it NOT to be guarded
    TREASON!

  • libertyluvur

    Just more examples of people on gov’t payroll who could care less about doing the actual job and more about high wages, great benefits and huge, undeserved pensions…get unions OUT of gov’t is the first step. Lowering wages, benefits and pensions to average worker levels and fire these incompetent, dangerous fools is another. Investigation of the malfeasance and firing or charging and trying them for laws broken is another

  • DontMessWithAmerica

    RIGHT ON.

  • BetterLuckNextTime

    Because those that approve security clearances are pedophiles that are already controlled by the Deep State and Shadow Government.

    Has been this way since Bush Sr.

  • Generalissimo Deplorable

    I had come across the earlier date as well, and for the life of me cannot remember where. 1999 was the year. Be that as it may, treason starting then or 2004 makes little difference in the scheme of things.

  • Betty4440

    JUST LIKE OBAMA WAS NOT VETTED WHAT SO EVER. OBAMA WAS JUST PUSHED THROUGH LIKE THESE PEOPLE. ONLY BY THE DEMOCRAT PARTY THEMSELVES. AND THIS IS THE RESULTS OF A CORRUPT GOVERNMENT.

  • Hal Walter

    It took the DIA, FBI and a couple other federal agencies a little over a year to do my SBI for a TS/SCI and it cost a WHOLE lot of money-and now we find that it could have been done over the phone by a clinton aid in two minutes flat? Sht! Who needs an FBI anyway, not as if laws mean anything now!

  • leeddog

    Who is going to step up and right these wrongs? There is so much that has happened and gone unpunished. Is anyone watching out for us?

  • leeddog

    If there is anything that really deserves a Special Prosecutor, this is it. But there are so many more. And we hear virtually nothing from Jeff Sessions. Why?

  • Pitthead

    OMFG

    I didn’t even make it past the first few paragraphs before I almost collapsed dead laughing on the floor as to HOW FARAYGUN CRAZY is this even allowed in a civil society supposedly based on the RULE OF LAW ???????????

  • Bubba

    sad but you will wait an eternity for these government pukes to get their just deserts