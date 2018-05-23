FBI Agents Spill Beans on Comey & McCabe-Era Threats Against the President: “Trump and Friends Better Watch Their F*cking L…”

More threats against President Trump and his associates are emerging from well-placed FBI sources who are now coming forward to spill the beans on fired embattled former Bureau leaders Andrew McCabe and James Comey.

And the revelations are not pretty for the already-embattled FBI.

In March 2017, True Pundit detailed a meeting of FBI Brass where then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe threatened President Trump and Gen. Mike Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser at the time. McCabe, the second highest ranking FBI official at the time, emphatically declared at the invite-only gathering with raised voice: “Fuck Flynn and then we Fuck Trump,” according to direct sources. Many of his top lieutenants applauded and cheered such rhetoric. A scattered few did not.

Flynn was ultimately indicted at McCabe’s request and now we know the FBI — at the time — was spying on both Flynn and Trump. For months.

Now comes details of a subsequent FBI meeting where McCabe threatened Trump and other White House officials.

“Trump and his friends better watch their fucking little asses,” McCabe rhetorically warned, according to well-placed FBI sources during a subsequent meeting of top FBI brass.

Many agreed.

McCabe, who had declared war previously on Trump and Flynn, had expanded the FBI’s hit list to include any and all of Trump’s friends, sources said.

This was one of several such meetings held in seclusion among key FBI leaders after Trump was elected president, FBI sources confirm. At the congregation where McCabe went off the political rails and vowed to destroy Flynn and Trump, there were as many as 16 top FBI officials, inside intelligence sources said. No lower-level agents or support personnel were present. Sources said that mix of FBI personnel was present for McCabe’s threat against Trump associates.

Both meetings were in early 2017.

It’s little wonder that the Deep State are guarding McCabe’s texts and emails. And where was Comey while these threats were being waged by his deputy director? Comey did not attend these meetings, sources said, but he was notified of McCabe’s threatening anti-Trump rhetoric.

“He absolutely knew about what was being said,” a FBI source said of Comey.

McCabe was never disciplined by Comey for threatening Trump and White House personnel, sources confirm.

Look at what has happened to Trump and his associates since McCabe reportedly warned they “better watch their fucking little asses:”

Flynn resigned and plead out to a felony charge.

Paul Manafort is under indictment

Michael Cohen is now the target of an FBI probe

Donald Trump Jr. has been harassed by lawmakers and media

Trump fired Comey

Mueller was appointed Special Counsel to investigate Trump

Anti-Trump FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — McCabe disciples — worked for Mueller

And the list goes on and on of harassed ex-Trump staffers who have departed the White House

In March 2017, True Pundit wrote in the original McCabe “Fuck Flynn” story:

If you are among the millions of Americans who have pondered in recent months whether the Obama-era “Deep State” intelligence apparatus and FBI are working for or against Trump, this is the first definitive proof that the country’s once-premiere law enforcement agency has gone rogue.

We were never more right.

McCabe was fired and is the target of several ongoing investigations.

