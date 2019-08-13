FBI Agents Raid Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ in the Caribbean

A dozen FBI agents raided Jeffrey Epstein’s “pedophile island” on Monday morning, according to reports.

Agents arrived on speedboats at the deceased financier’s private “orgy island” residence and were seen driving golf carts around the more than 70-acre grounds.

The Daily Mail reported:

Other officials with ‘FBI’ lettering on clear display were later seen overlooking the crystal blue sea from the top of Epstein’s remote luxury home off the coast of St Thomas. The search comes after 2,000 pages of documents detailing the lurid allegations of his sexual abuse of underage girls were unsealed to the public on Friday, adding more fuel to the fire of the government’s case of sex trafficking against Epstein.

An anonymous onlooker who shot video of the raid said he was on a boat charter with several guests when they observed the agents arriving at the island.

“We were enjoying lunch when we saw over a dozen people getting off their speedboats and landing on the island,” he said. “When we looked harder, we could see the FBI logo on the backs of their shirts. It didn’t take long for us to realize they must be conducting a raid on Epstein’s house.” – READ MORE