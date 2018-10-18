FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in the Big House for Leaking Intel to MSM

Terry James Albury, a former FBI agent in Minnesota, was sentenced to four years in prison with an additional three years of supervised release on Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Albury admitted that he leaked documents to a reporter from The Intercept, an online news publication. He worked as an FBI Special Agent at the field office in Minneapolis at the time of the disclosure in 2016-2017. He was also working as a liaison with the Department of Customs and Border Protection at MSP International Airport during that same time period.

The intelligence was leaked to MSM’s The Intercept.

Because of his work with the FBI, Albury held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance that allowed him access to “sensitive and classified FBI and other U.S. government information” according to a 2018 FBI release.

Before the judge handed down four year prison sentence, former FBI agent Terry Albury made a final statement: “I sincerely wanted to make a difference and never meant to put anyone in danger.” He accepted full responsibility. @KSTP pic.twitter.com/oU3It3pHcX — Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) October 18, 2018

Court documents from Albury’s guilty plea say Albury disclosed national defense information to an Intercept reporter. The documents included information that related to how the FBI assesses confidential informants, and a document “relating to threats posed by certain individuals from a particular Middle Eastern country.” READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1