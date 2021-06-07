Fauci’s NIH Funded Wuhan Military Scientist Who Died Mysteriously After Filing COVID Vaccine Patent

As we move further down the rabbit hole of exactly what in the devil has been going on in China’s ‘bat labs,’ we now turn our attention to one Zhou Yusen – a Chinese military scientist specializing in coronaviruses who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s “Bat Woman,” Zhengli Shi – with at least one project to geneticially manipulate coronaviruses having been funded by three grants from the National Institutes of Heath (NIH) – home to Dr. Anthony Fauci – via US universities, according to documents obtained by The Weekend Australian‘s Sharri Markson – who has written an upcoming book, “What really happened in Wuhan.” The previously undisclosed NIH funding of a PLA military scientist is separate from millions in grants awarded EcoHealth alliance, which also collaborated with the WIV.

The revelation shows American money was funding risky ­research on coronaviruses with People’s Liberation Army scientists – including decorated military scientist Zhou Yusen and the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s “Bat Woman”, Shi Zhengli.

Now we learn that Zhou, 54, is dead – three months after filing a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine in Feb. 2020.

According to the report, Zhou’s May 2020 death went largely under the radar, despite the fact that he was an award-winning scientist at the PLA’s Laboratory of Infection and Immunity at the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology. “There were no reports paying tribute to his life. His death was only mentioned in passing in a Chinese-media report in July and at the end of a December scientific paper. Both had the word ­“deceased” in brackets after his name.”

And while Zhou’s death may have been suspicious (or he may have simply died of COVID), the revelation that the US government was funding his research with the WIV may provide a clue as to why US officials – Dr. Fauci (backed by the ‘scientific community’ after his lapdog, EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak, penned a ‘natural origin or you’re a lunatic‘ letter in the Lancet) – peddled the CCP’s ‘natural origin’ theory, while any suggestion that it could have been created in and/or leaked from the very lab which received NIH dollars was strictly verboten. – READ MORE

