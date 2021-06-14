Fauci Whines To Chelsea Clinton That The ‘Phenomenal Amount Of Hostility’ He’s Facing Is ‘Astonishing’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whined to Chelsea Clinton in a new interview this week that the “phenomenal amount of hostility” that he endures is “astounding.”

“I’ve been the object myself of a phenomenal amount of hostility merely because I’m promoting what’re really fundamental simple public health principles,” Fauci said while appearing on Clinton’s podcast. “That seems astounding that that would generate a considerable degree of hostility, but it is.”

Fauci said this when he was asked about how to rebuild trust in science in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he admitted that the solution to rebuilding public trust is elusive to him.

“I don’t know the answer to your question,” Fauci said. “It’s a seemingly simple question, but a complicated answer. We’ve got to reach out to people and get them to understand that this is for their own safety, their own health and also what I refer to as communal responsibility, your responsibility to society.”

This comes after emails were released that called Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic into question. Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have each voiced concerns over the Wuhan lab’s possible connection to the virus.- READ MORE

