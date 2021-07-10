Fauci to Red State Vaccine Skeptics: Just ‘Get Over This Political Statement,’ Get Vaccinated

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that if people were not getting a coronavirus vaccine as a “political statement,” they should get over it.

Fauci said, “It’s absolutely accurate. Where there are high levels of vaccination, there are low levels of infection, low hospitalization, almost no deaths. Where we have no vaccination, here we have higher levels of infection, higher risk of hospitalization. It is not complicated.”

He continued, “We have a vaccine that is highly effective in preventing diseases, certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. It’s easy to get, it’s free, and it is readily available. You’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and trying to save the lives of yourself and your family.”- READ MORE

