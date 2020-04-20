Fauci to Protesters: Premature Reopening of States Will ‘Backfire’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is speaking out about the anti-lockdown protests that took place in multiple states over the weekend.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director appeared on “Good Morning America” with George Stephanopoulos on Monday where he was asked about the protests across the United States.

“Clearly this is something that this is hurting …. but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen.” — NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci on protests against stay-at-home orders. pic.twitter.com/n7x3cunEAm — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

Stephanopoulos also asked Fauci what his message would be to protestors. According to Fauci, protesting efforts will “backfire.”

“If you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” he said. “So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.” – READ MORE

