Fauci Says States Lifting Mask Mandates Are Inviting Another Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that states lifting mask mandates are inviting another coronavirus surge.

Fauci said he was deeply concerned about Texas removing their mask mandate and reports of children burning masks in Idaho during an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”

“I mean, we understand people’s need to get back to normal and we are going in that direction. But when you start doing things like completely putting aside all public health measures, as if you’re turning a light switch off, that’s quite risky,” Fauci said.

“We don’t want to see another surge, and that’s inviting one when you do that,” Fauci said.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the state’s businesses can return to full operation March 10. Abbot also rescinded the requirement to wear masks in public, according to The Dallas Morning News.

At least 100 people were at the state capitol in Idaho on Saturday to burn masks as a sign of protest, according to The Associated Press. Video footage posted on Twitter showed children and adults throwing masks into a fire.

Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordan said Monday that their state’s mask mandate will be removed on March 16, according to a press release. Gordan said bars, theaters, restaurants and gyms can start working normally at that time.

Wyoming joined Texas, Iowa, Mississippi, North Dakota, Texas, Montana and other states that recently announced rollbacks on their COVID-19 restrictions, according to another AP report.