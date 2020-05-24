Fauci says extended stay-home orders could cause ‘irreparable damage’

Stay-home orders that extend too long could cause the U.S. “irreparable damage,” Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Friday.

Strict crackdowns on large gatherings and other orders, such as for home quarantines, were needed when the coronavirus first hit the nation, but those rules can now begin to be lifted in many parts of the country, Fauci said during an interview on CNBC.

“I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go,” the member of the White House coronavirus task force said.

“But now is the time, depending upon where you are and what your situation is, to begin to seriously look at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try to get back to some degree of normal.”

He warned, however, against reckless reopenings and called for the use of “very significant precautions” as restrictions are lifted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --