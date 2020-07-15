Fauci Says Americans Can Trust Him Amid Reports of the White House Trying to Undermine Him (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, is reassuring Americans they can lean on him for information about the coronavirus pandemic amid reports of President Donald Trump trying to discredit him.

During a virtual event hosted by Georgetown University on Tuesday, Fauci was asked how do Americans know who to trust in regards to information on the coronavirus outbreak.

Fauci encouraged the nation to listen to trusted members of the medical community, including himself.

“I believe, for the most part, you can trust respected medical authorities,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I believe I’m one of them, so I think you can trust me.” His comments come as the White House has sought to undermine Fauci and criticized the CDC. https://t.co/C7b7MYpmIZ pic.twitter.com/eLSh7xcGGg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 14, 2020

“I believe, for the most part, you can trust respected medical authorities. I believe I’m one of them, so I think you can trust me,” Fauci said.

He added, “I would stick with respected medical authorities who have a track record of telling the truth, who have a track record of giving information and policy and recommendations based on scientific evidence and good data.” – READ MORE

