Fauci on US after coronavirus: No shaking hands ‘ever again’

Americans would be smart to carry some lessons with them into the future after the nation’s coronavirus crisis is over, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“One of them is absolute compulsive hand-washing,” Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said Wednesday during a Wall Street Journal podcast.

“The other,” he added, “is you don’t ever shake anybody’s hands. I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you.”

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-born Fauci, 79, who has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, then explained the potential benefits of ending what has long seemed an innocuous gesture of courtesy and friendship — one that grew, according to one theory, from a way of conveying that neither party was carrying a weapon, according to History.com. –READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --