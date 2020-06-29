Fauci: If a Large Number of People Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine, We Will Not Achieve ‘Herd Immunity’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests if there are enough people refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine once made available, the U.S. will not achieve “herd immunity.”

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci, told CNN during an interview Sunday that the best ever done on vaccines was for the measles, which he says “is 97 to 98% effective.”

“That would be wonderful if we get there,” he added about COVID-19, before saying, “I don’t think we will. I would settle for 70, 75% effective vaccine.”

Dr. Fauci says he would “settle” for a Covid-19 vaccine that’s 70% to 75% effective. But as many Americans say they won’t get a coronavirus vaccine, Fauci says it is “unlikely” that the US will achieve sufficient levels of immunity against the virus.https://t.co/6C21LGwNfw pic.twitter.com/HMCHXTZDl1 — New Day (@NewDay) June 29, 2020

Asked about a previous CNN poll showing a third of Americans saying they will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and if that will then “get us to herd immunity,” Fauci responded, “No, unlikely.”

The definition of herd immunity is “a situation in which a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness) to make its spread from person to person unlikely,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. – READ MORE

