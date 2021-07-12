Fauci: ‘I Am in Favor’ of Local Vaccine Mandates

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he favored coronavirus vaccine mandates on a “local level.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You know, people who are vaccinated individuals have to wear masks on airplanes because airplanes don’t want to mandate that you have to be vaccinated to fly. I know you’ve been very clear that the government isn’t mandating vaccines, but do you think it’s generally a good idea for businesses or schools to require vaccinations?”

Fauci said, “I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates. There really should be. We’re talking about life and death situations. We have lost 600,000 Americans already, and we’re still losing more people. There have been 4 million deaths worldwide. This is serious business. So I am in favor of that.” – READ MORE

