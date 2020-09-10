Fauci Foils Latest ‘Bombshell’ – “Trump Didn’t Distort Anything” (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci defended President Donald Trump from claims Wednesday that he lied about the coronavirus, telling Fox News: “I don’t recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about.”

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Trump told journalist Bob Woodward that he had downplayed the threat of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the public from panicking.

Dr. Fauci disputes alleged quotes from him in Bob Woodward’s story that President Trump is “unfocused in meetings” and that “his sole purpose is to get re-elected.” “I don’t recall that at all.” pic.twitter.com/BWG9YgfjXT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2020

Trump spoke to Woodward several times, as the latter researched his latest book about the administration, Rage.

The Washington Post went further, saying that Trump had been “intentionally misleading” Americans.

Trump’s rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, made a similar argument on the campaign trail in Michigan on Thursday, telling members of the United Auto Workers that Trump had “lied” about the coronavirus pandemic, calling Trump’s admission “a life and death betrayal of the American people.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --