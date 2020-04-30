Fauci: ‘Clear Cut Evidence’ New Coronavirus Drug Works

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a very skeptical man by nature and is not given to talking in certainties. But the results of a large study of the drug remdesivir has the man almost gushing with enthusiasm.

More than 1000 people around the world took part in the study with half getting remdesivir and the other half a placebo. Dr. Fauci announced some preliminary results at the White House on Wednesday. “The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.”

NBC News: Results from clinical trials are typically published in medical journals after review from outside experts. That hasn’t happened yet with this latest study, but Fauci said that the results were so promising, there is “an ethical obligation to immediately let the placebo group know so they can have access” to the drug.

Fauci said the remdesivir study group was able to be discharged from the hospital within 11 days, on average, compared to 15 days in the placebo group.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” Fauci said.

Remdesivir works by fooling the coronavirus into using the drug to try and replicate. – READ MORE

