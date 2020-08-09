Fauci Claims the United States Could Be ‘Way Down’ in Coronavirus Cases by November

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is offering his opinion on where the rate of coronavirus infections could be by the time the November elections roll around.

The host of CNN’s “New Day” John Berman asked Fauci for his predictions on where the pandemic and the number of coronavirus cases will be in the fall.

Fauci indicated it is possible to see cases decrease and it will ultimately be up to Americans to take the steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we pay attention to the fundamental tenants of infection control and diminution of transmission, we could be way down in November. It is entirely conceivable,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the pandemic during the election.https://t.co/yqI273W3bz pic.twitter.com/aNIiLmuNd0 — New Day (@NewDay) August 6, 2020

“It’s up to us. It’s really in our hands and I really do believe, based on the data we see in other countries and in the United States, in states and cities and counties that have done it correctly, that if we pay attention to the fundamental tenants of infection control and diminution of transmission, we could be way down in November. It is entirely conceivable,” Fauci said.

He added, “It isn’t inevitable that we need to be way up there as we get towards election and I feel that very strongly if we do things correctly and we start right now to do that. Everyone, all states, cities, have to pull together for that.” – READ MORE

