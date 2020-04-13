Fauci ‘can’t guarantee’ physical vote in November will be safe

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview Sunday that he “can’t guarantee” that it will be safe to physically vote at polls in November due to coronavirus.

“I hope so, Jake,” he said, in an interview on CNN with Jake Tapper. “I can’t guarantee it.”

President Trump has spoken out unfavorably against mail-in ballots and there was a dramatic clash last week in Wisconsin that pitted Republicans in the state legislature and state Supreme Court against many Democrats nationwide.

James Carville, the Democrat political consultant, said Republicans will “literally kill people to stay in power.”

Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida, told NPR that Wisconsin could prove to be a “canary in a coal mine” for November.

“The real outstanding question is whether or not we’re going to have an election system that can deliver for the voters and whether or not we’re going to be able to manage everybody being able to vote in November,” he said. – READ MORE

