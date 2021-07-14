Fauci blasted for saying ‘no doubt’ children 3 years and older should wear masks

White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci drew criticism Tuesday after saying children as young as 3 years old should continue to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Asked by MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell about the spread of the Delta variant of the virus and what that means for unvaccinated minors, Fauci said they and their parents should follow federal health advice. In its guidelines for safely opening K-12 schools in the fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.”

“Unvaccinated children of a certain age greater than two years old should be wearing masks,” Fauci said. “No doubt about that. That’s the way to protect them from getting infected, because if they do, they can then spread the infection to someone else.”

Fauci says 3-year-olds should be forced to wear masks: “No doubt about that” pic.twitter.com/rCWFCWPkjs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021

Fauci has routinely advocated for strict health measures throughout the pandemic, but critics have been particularly frustrated with his calls to mask up children, who are statistically at a far smaller risk from getting or growing seriously ill from COVID-19. CDC data shows of the nearly 600,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus since 2020, only 331, or about 1 in 2,000, occurred among those ages 0-17.- READ MORE

