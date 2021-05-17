Fauci Admits Only Around Half Of His Agency’s Staff Are Vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said that about 40 percent of his agency’s employees have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, while a deputy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the agency is reporting similar numbers.

During a Senate hearing, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) asked Fauci, the FDA’s Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky about the percentage of their employees that were vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m not 100 percent sure, senator,” Fauci said in response, “but I think it’s probably a little bit more than half. Probably 60 percent.”

Marks then told Burr that he could not say the exact number, but “it’s probably in the same range” as what Fauci reported.

He added that some FDA employees were vaccinated at their facility and others were vaccinated outside their facility.

Walensky said that CDC staff has “the option to report their vaccination status” and said the agency is encouraging federal employees to get vaccinated. – READ MORE

