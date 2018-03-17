Father Whose Son Was Killed by Illegal Immigrant Flips the Script: Oakland Mayor Has ‘Blood on Her Hands’ (VIDEO)

The fallout continues over Oakland’s Democratic mayor’s decision to warn illegal immigrants about an impending raid by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Not only has she received harsh criticism from federal officials, but now the family members of victims of crimes by illegal immigrants are speaking out.

Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was killed in 2008 by illegal immigrant Pedro Espinoza, did not mince his words while speaking with “Fox & Friends.”

Shaw said Mayor Libby Schaaf’s behavior was “disgusting” and she now has “blood on her hands.”

“You know, it was just disgusting. Her job is to protect the citizens, the American citizens, you know. And for her to take a stand like that, she’s allowing Americans to be murdered,” he said. – READ MORE

