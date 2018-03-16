Father Whose Daughter Was Killed in Parkland Shooting Calls Students to ‘Walk Up Not Out’

The father of one of the students killed during the Florida school shooting has proposed an alternative to the popular walkout protests taking place across the country.

Rather than walk out, Ryan Petty instead called on students to “walk up” during the nationwide walkout event on Wednesday:

Instead of walking out of school in March 14, encourage students to walk up. Walk up to the kid who sits alone at lunch and invite him to sit with your group; walk up to the kid who sits quietly in the corner of the room and sit next to her, smile and say Hi.

Walk up to the kid who causes disturbances in class and ask how he is doing; walk up to your teachers and thank them; walk up to someone who has different views than you and get to know them — you may be surprised at how much you have in common. Build on that foundation instead of casting stones. – READ MORE

